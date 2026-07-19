Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Celanese Corporation $CE

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) by 4,030.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,082 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,482 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Celanese worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,450 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 144.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celanese by 6.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,980 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Celanese Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CE opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. Celanese Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Celanese's payout ratio is -1.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celanese from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CE

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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