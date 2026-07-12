Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,549 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 398,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $101,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5%

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.64. 10,669,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,984,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.12.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here