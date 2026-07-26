Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.11 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 4,318.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,308 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in YETI were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of YETI by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,945,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,278 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,150,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,947 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,666,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,640,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on YETI in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised YETI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on YETI in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $380.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. YETI's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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