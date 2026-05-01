Fifth Third Bancorp Has $114.92 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $114,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Linde from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $527.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $501.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $496.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $232.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $515.63.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is 43.87%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $4,542,654.75. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,636,202.10. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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