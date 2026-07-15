Fifth Third Bancorp Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,947 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $237.04 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $265.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.81. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -146.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,421,565.48. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 40,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $8,720,960.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 40,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,720,960.22. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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