Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.31 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 3,447.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,571 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,246 shares of the company's stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an "inline" rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.38.

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e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:ELF opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 25,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,028,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,920. The trade was a 46.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,514,853.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,702,866.22. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 278,988 shares of company stock worth $18,354,580 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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