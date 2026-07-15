Fifth Third Bancorp Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in ASML were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in ASML by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,236.4% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in ASML by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,920,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,891.62.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,775.64 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $698.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,718.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,488.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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