Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG - Free Report) by 1,079.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,817 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,067 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,758,204 shares of the company's stock worth $1,542,368,000 after buying an additional 1,354,457 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,313,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524,923 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 19,119,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $658,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,626,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $641,867,000 after buying an additional 12,008,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,474,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $567,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Research raised shares of DraftKings from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.37.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,855,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 556,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,509,737.44. This represents a 10.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 34,234 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $880,156.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $766,672.20. This represents a 53.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,596 shares of company stock worth $2,756,991. Insiders own 47.18% of the company's stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 380.17 and a beta of 1.65. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. DraftKings had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings' proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

Further Reading

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