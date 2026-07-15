Fifth Third Bancorp Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 133.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,020 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 176,461 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Exelon were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price target on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.27.

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Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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