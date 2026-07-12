Fifth Third Bancorp Has $158.08 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 352,429 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $158,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential.

Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds.

Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends.

Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today.

A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly.

Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly. Negative Sentiment: No major company-specific negative catalyst was reported in the latest articles, though one market note said TXN underperformed peers despite gains, suggesting investors may still be selective within the chip sector.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,141,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.47 and a 200 day moving average of $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $283.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $276.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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