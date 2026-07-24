Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.60 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY - Free Report) by 3,728.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,121 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the bank's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 319.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the bank's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.28 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Cathay General Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $150,000.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4,164,630.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Cathay General Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Cathay General Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cathay General Bancorp reported better-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with earnings of $1.37 per share topping estimates and revenue of $221.2 million also beating forecasts. The bank said net income rose to $92.2 million, and revenue increased 13.1% year over year, reinforcing the view that core business momentum remains solid.

Cathay General Bancorp reported better-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with earnings of $1.37 per share topping estimates and revenue of $221.2 million also beating forecasts. The bank said net income rose to $92.2 million, and revenue increased 13.1% year over year, reinforcing the view that core business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on CATY to $67 from $64, signaling improved confidence in the stock’s valuation after the earnings release. The new target implies additional upside from current levels. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on to $67 from $64, signaling improved confidence in the stock’s valuation after the earnings release. The new target implies additional upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple follow-up articles and earnings-call transcripts highlighted the same quarterly beat and management commentary, suggesting the market is still digesting the details rather than reacting to a new surprise. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May K. Chan sold 558 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,808. The trade was a 17.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 275,252 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,197.16. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company's stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CATY. Its principal subsidiary, Cathay Bank, provides a full suite of financial services to commercial, institutional and retail clients. As a community-focused institution, the company emphasizes relationship banking and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals.

Founded in 1962 by a group of Chinese American entrepreneurs, Cathay has expanded from a single branch operation in downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest Asian-American banks in the United States.

Further Reading

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