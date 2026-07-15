Fifth Third Bancorp Has $16.80 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Free Report) by 15,958.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,456 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.26% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 700.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 109.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 448 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.69 per share, for a total transaction of $71,093.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $606,989.25. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $167.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $167.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.39. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $208.92.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 15.16%.The business had revenue of $463.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $451.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated's payout ratio is 29.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety Incorporporated has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSA

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company's offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA's products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

Further Reading

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