Fifth Third Bancorp Has $17.89 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 1,457.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,979 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 313,472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Rollins worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ROL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $46.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.97%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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