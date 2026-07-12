Fifth Third Bancorp Has $228.71 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 134.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,642 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 679,969 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of RTX worth $228,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,308,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,575,000 after buying an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.81. 2,821,542 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,892. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.56 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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