Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.51 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) by 6,578.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,581 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,599 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of BILL worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BILL alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on BILL in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BILL from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BILL from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Trading Up 0.9%

BILL opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,505.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The company had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BILL, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BILL wasn't on the list.

While BILL currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here