Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 13,536.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,091 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Korn/Ferry International worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $406,649,000 after buying an additional 44,425 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 5,956.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 229,884 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 226,088 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 414,465 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,419 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $768.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.35 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Korn/Ferry International's payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn/Ferry International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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