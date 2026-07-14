Fifth Third Bancorp Has $25.70 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 335.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,221 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 45,627 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $25,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,907,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,437 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $68,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 591,086 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $226,642,000 after buying an additional 67,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 706,588 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $270,849,000 after buying an additional 96,751 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $418.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $408.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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