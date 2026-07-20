Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 2,973.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,465 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 174,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 28.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in MP Materials by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Citigroup restated a "positive" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MP Materials from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $70.00 to $71.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.25.

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More MP Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.62 per share, for a total transaction of $962,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 1,333,673 shares in the company, valued at $75,512,565.26. This represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 234,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $15,456,461.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,855,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $780,952,414.55. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 905,167 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,837 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Stock Up 0.0%

MP stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -107.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 28.00%.The firm had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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