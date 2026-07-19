Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.10 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 2,385.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,468 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,113 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,059,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MTSI. Truist Financial raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.00.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $267.36 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $358.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,719,191. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,564,574.20. This represents a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 78,096 shares of company stock worth $28,760,941 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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