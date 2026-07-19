Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 383.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Trimble were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trimble Stock Down 1.9%

Trimble stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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