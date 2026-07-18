Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.61 Million Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 830.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,507 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,726 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Clorox were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $135,735,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,341 shares of the company's stock worth $492,085,000 after acquiring an additional 884,751 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6,907.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,593,000 after purchasing an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 439,797 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.47.

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Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $96.13 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $132.03. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company's fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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