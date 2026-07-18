Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 104.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,530 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the technology company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARW

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,696.65. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:ARW opened at $206.39 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $237.33. The company's 50 day moving average price is $214.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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