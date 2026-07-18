Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 6,015.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,794 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 50,947 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Crown were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,288,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 36.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 933,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $363,173,000 after purchasing an additional 886,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Crown by 542.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $88,377,000 after purchasing an additional 724,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.07.

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Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CCK opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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