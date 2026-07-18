Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.25 Million Stake in AECOM $ACM

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 3,192.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,838 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in AECOM were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $135.52. The business's 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni purchased 4,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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