Fifth Third Bancorp Has $60.83 Million Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,628 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 17,847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $60,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 59.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $703,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $191.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.28. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat on EPS (reported $2.65 vs. ~ $2.56 consensus), with automotive and licensing strength helping offset modest revenue weakness; the quarter and commentary were the immediate catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Q2 beat on EPS (reported $2.65 vs. ~ $2.56 consensus), with automotive and licensing strength helping offset modest revenue weakness; the quarter and commentary were the immediate catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Cristiano Amon said Qualcomm will begin shipping custom data‑center chips to a "large hyperscaler" within the calendar year — investors treated this as a major AI/data‑center growth signal. Read More.

CEO Cristiano Amon said Qualcomm will begin shipping custom data‑center chips to a "large hyperscaler" within the calendar year — investors treated this as a major AI/data‑center growth signal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages raised targets and ratings after the report (Benchmark raised its target to $225 with a Buy; multiple firms lifted targets to ~$160), supporting upside expectations from Wall Street. Read More.

Several brokerages raised targets and ratings after the report (Benchmark raised its target to $225 with a Buy; multiple firms lifted targets to ~$160), supporting upside expectations from Wall Street. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s Q2 revenue was roughly in line (~$10.6B) but down year‑over‑year; the market is parsing strong per‑share profitability versus a softer top line. Read More.

Qualcomm’s Q2 revenue was roughly in line (~$10.6B) but down year‑over‑year; the market is parsing strong per‑share profitability versus a softer top line. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals and momentum favor further upside in the near term (analysts/technicals note potential breakout), which may amplify moves while sentiment remains positive. Read More.

Technicals and momentum favor further upside in the near term (analysts/technicals note potential breakout), which may amplify moves while sentiment remains positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: Q3 EPS guidance (2.10–2.30) and revenue guide ($9.2B–$10.0B) came in below consensus, reflecting memory‑supply constraints — a reason for caution on near‑term growth. Read More.

Guidance disappointed: Q3 EPS guidance (2.10–2.30) and revenue guide ($9.2B–$10.0B) came in below consensus, reflecting memory‑supply constraints — a reason for caution on near‑term growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Not all upgrades are uniformly bullish: JPMorgan set a $160 target with a "neutral" rating (below current levels), and some analysts trimmed FY estimates — showing lingering valuation/near‑term risk. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,729. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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