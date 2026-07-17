Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.16 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 362.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,754 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,743,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 399,047 shares of the company's stock worth $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,542.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 373,241 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts: Sign Up

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.62. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $75.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Archer Daniels Midland, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Daniels Midland wasn't on the list.

While Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here