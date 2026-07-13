Fifth Third Bancorp Has $80.81 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 186.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,787,439 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,812,686 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in AT&T were worth $80,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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