Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 709.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,166 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 603,128 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of Corning worth $93,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,693,247,000 after acquiring an additional 580,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,781,250,000 after purchasing an additional 517,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Corning by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,358,211,000 after buying an additional 3,848,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.12. 5,343,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,352,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $271.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.96.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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