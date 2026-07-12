Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 162.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543,397 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 954,428 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $185,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company's stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,322,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,102,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Merck & Co., Inc. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX , each combined with Padcev , for use before and after surgery in adults with muscle-invasive bladder cancer . This expands Merck’s flagship oncology franchise and could add to future revenue. Article Title

The FDA approved and , each combined with , for use before and after surgery in adults with . This expands Merck’s flagship oncology franchise and could add to future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with Morgan Stanley slightly raising its price target and RBC Capital reiterating a Buy rating. That suggests Wall Street still sees upside despite the stock’s recent run. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with slightly raising its price target and reiterating a rating. That suggests Wall Street still sees upside despite the stock’s recent run. Positive Sentiment: Merck continues to attract investor attention thanks to strong year-to-date performance, a solid dividend yield, and a long record of dividend growth, which may support demand for the shares. Article Title

Merck continues to attract investor attention thanks to strong year-to-date performance, a solid dividend yield, and a long record of dividend growth, which may support demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes Merck is one of the more widely watched healthcare names on Zacks, but these mentions do not appear to add any new fundamental catalyst on their own. Article Title

Recent coverage also notes Merck is one of the more widely watched healthcare names on Zacks, but these mentions do not appear to add any new fundamental catalyst on their own. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat news flow, the shares also face ongoing valuation and post-KEYTRUDA exclusivity concerns, which may limit upside if investors focus on Merck’s long-term patent risk. Article Title

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. 8,388,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,797,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.66 and a 12-month high of $130.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28. The company has a market capitalization of $305.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The business had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Further Reading

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