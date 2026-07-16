Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 5,093.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,323 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,069 shares of the company's stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $1,520,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.6%

BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $110.92.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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