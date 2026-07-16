Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 482.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in EMCOR Group by 406.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.9%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $768.13 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.00 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $836.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EME. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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