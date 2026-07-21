Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 4,029.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of FTI Consulting worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.04 per share, for a total transaction of $345,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This represents a 2.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eun Nam acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. This represents a 10.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $160.82 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.65 and a 1-year high of $189.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.17 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. FTI Consulting's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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