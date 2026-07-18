Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) by 627.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,206 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 102,827 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,933,059 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $247,912,000 after buying an additional 231,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,610 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $174,144,000 after buying an additional 143,125 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,394 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $75,468,000 after buying an additional 204,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,056,427 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $58,423,000 after purchasing an additional 514,127 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $30,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company's stock.

More Murphy Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Murphy Oil recently beat second-quarter earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $0.32 EPS versus the $0.29 consensus and revenue of $732.35 million versus $702.96 million expected, which supports the stock’s recent upward move.

Murphy Oil recently beat second-quarter earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $0.32 EPS versus the $0.29 consensus and revenue of $732.35 million versus $702.96 million expected, which supports the stock’s recent upward move. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still expect Murphy Oil to remain profitable, with consensus current-year earnings at $3.05 per share, even after the latest forecast adjustments.

Analysts still expect Murphy Oil to remain profitable, with consensus current-year earnings at $3.05 per share, even after the latest forecast adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered Murphy Oil’s EPS estimates for FY2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2027, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q2 2028 and FY2028, signaling a softer earnings outlook ahead.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.02%.The business's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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