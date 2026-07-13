Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,348 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $32,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,835,097,000 after acquiring an additional 209,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,434,041 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,958,151,000 after purchasing an additional 970,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,478 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,793,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,781,986,000 after purchasing an additional 128,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,517 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $950,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,817 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.0%

NOC stock opened at $539.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $493.84 and a one year high of $774.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $541.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $2.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $688.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman News Roundup

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About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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