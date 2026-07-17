Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 122,693.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,029 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,985 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total transaction of $3,892,104.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 286,863 shares in the company, valued at $131,492,261.94. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,432 shares of company stock worth $449,062,723. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $319.74 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.90 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 216.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 3.66. The stock's fifty day moving average is $347.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.00.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $225.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $275.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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