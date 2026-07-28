Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC - Free Report) by 16,348.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,351 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,119,499 shares of the company's stock worth $104,337,000 after purchasing an additional 861,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,948,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $21,312,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,555 shares of the company's stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 113,383 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Edgewell Personal Care's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.93%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

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