Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 19,626.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,379 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,338,567 shares of the company's stock worth $628,215,000 after purchasing an additional 890,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3,048.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872,453 shares of the company's stock worth $54,938,000 after buying an additional 844,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,635,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,655,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,246,000 after acquiring an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company's stock worth $660,612,000 after acquiring an additional 745,650 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Shift4 Payments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman bought 193,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $7,847,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,787,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,677,920.30. The trade was a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 4.6%

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Further Reading

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