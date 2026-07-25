Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $1.20 Million in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Xometry as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,964,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,029,000 after acquiring an additional 690,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,576,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 132,792 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xometry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,306,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,677,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $76,393,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xometry by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,540 shares of the company's stock worth $58,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $84.25.

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Insider Activity at Xometry

In other news, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 1,866 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $173,929.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 140,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,121,824.17. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lukas Alexander Biewald acquired 47,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,390. This represents a 582.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 80,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Xometry Stock Down 0.2%

XMTR stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business's 50-day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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