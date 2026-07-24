Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $1.53 Million in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 19,064.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,015 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 88.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,531,860 shares of the company's stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 3,993,325 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 232.4% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,875 shares of the company's stock worth $46,929,000 after buying an additional 3,585,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 1,792.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,253,888 shares of the company's stock worth $29,773,000 after buying an additional 3,081,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,841,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,302,000 after buying an additional 2,363,835 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $20.22.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $24.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

Further Reading

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