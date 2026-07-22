Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $2.49 Million in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. $PVLA

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.14% of Palvella Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Up 15.9%

NASDAQ PVLA opened at $143.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of -0.20. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The business's 50-day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.84.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). As a group, analysts anticipate that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PVLA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PVLA

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $476,360.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,154 shares in the company, valued at $238,512.42. This represents a 66.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Profile

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palvella Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palvella Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Palvella Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here