Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. $LCTX

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Lineage Cell Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed a new Q1 stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, buying 4.6 million shares valued at about $7.27 million, or roughly 1.85% of the company.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics also continues to attract institutional interest, with hedge funds and other investors owning about 62.47% of the stock.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results missed estimates, posting a loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.73 million, while analysts still maintain a Buy consensus with an average price target of $6.25.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,600,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,268,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 1.85% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,930 shares of the company's stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 524,057 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,680,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,404,800 shares of the company's stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 499,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company's stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.09.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.36% and a negative net margin of 434.44%.The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $6.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCTX

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, allogeneic cell therapies built on pluripotent stem cell platforms. The company focuses on three primary therapeutic areas—retinal disease, neural repair and immune-effector cell oncology—leveraging its proprietary manufacturing processes to create off-the-shelf cell therapy candidates designed for broad patient populations.

Its lead candidate, OpRegen, comprises retinal pigment epithelium cells intended to slow or reverse vision loss in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Lineage Cell Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lineage Cell Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
The $250,000 Question Every American Should Ask
The $250,000 Question Every American Should Ask
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines