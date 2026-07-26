Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Revolve Group by 6,932.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its position in Revolve Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Revolve Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RVLV

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 15,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $406,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,241 shares of company stock worth $3,141,400. Insiders own 42.67% of the company's stock.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $31.68.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $342.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Revolve Group's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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