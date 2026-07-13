Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 115,330 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,209 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Progressive were worth $43,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 700.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,000. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.76, for a total transaction of $236,907.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,633,152.36. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,817. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Progressive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $331.00 to $313.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $238.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 0.1%

Progressive stock opened at $230.59 on Monday. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $189.20 and a one year high of $254.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.90 and a 200 day moving average of $206.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.51 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.03%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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