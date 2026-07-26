Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 15,291 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 8,542.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,470 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,920 shares of the software maker's stock worth $218,496,000 after buying an additional 362,258 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 810,764 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,053,000 after acquiring an additional 214,064 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,201 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 180,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,764,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. The trade was a 15.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $117.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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