Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 21,582 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Free Report) by 13,834.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,738 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 109.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 4.1%

DFIN opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.72. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Donnelley Financial Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $59.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

Further Reading

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