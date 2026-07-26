Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 27,414 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Free Report) by 13,638.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,615 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,702 shares of the construction company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gibraltar Industries

Insider Activity at Gibraltar Industries

In related news, CFO Joseph A. Lovechio bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,561.80. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William T. Bosway acquired 19,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.44 per share, for a total transaction of $738,878.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,980.80. This represents a 8.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,135 shares of company stock worth $823,380. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK opened at $45.19 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $356.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.15 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.The business's revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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