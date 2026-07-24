Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 28,397 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 1,914.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 879,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 635,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,440,000 after buying an additional 49,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 129,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

CLEAR Secure Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of YOU stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $62.73.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,658,967.80. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $260,396.24. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 target price on CLEAR Secure in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.29.

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CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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