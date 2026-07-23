Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 28,699 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 8,130.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,052 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,699 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,954,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,430,000 after purchasing an additional 292,744 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 561,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,639,000 after purchasing an additional 291,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 229,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,672 shares of the company's stock worth $46,997,000 after buying an additional 120,965 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $66,372.93. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,354,671.80. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $293.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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