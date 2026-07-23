Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 53,678 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 5,533.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,648 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,678 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,132 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.91%.The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Perdoceo Education's payout ratio is 22.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $127,572.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 114,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,650.60. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,306. This trade represents a 28.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,193 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Zacks Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

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Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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