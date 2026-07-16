Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 58,006 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 1,861.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,123 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,006 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Leidos were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Weiss Ratings cut Leidos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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